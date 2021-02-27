After President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris assumed office at the top of the year, many people exhaled a sigh of relief, confident that the days of coronavirus might finally be behind the American people. Unfortunately, however, Biden has yet to enact a wide-sweeping plan to fully move past the pandemic-state. Even with the vaccination plan rolling out, the United States will likely not be in recovery mode for a little while. Touring artists are continuing to feel the effects of the lasting lockdown, with Taylor Swift announcing Friday (February 26) that she “cannot reschedule the shows that we’ve postponed” of her two-city “Lover Fest” tour announced back in September of 2019.



“I love coming on here to tell you good news, or to share a new project with you,” Swift penned in a statement shared to Twitter. “It’s not my favorite thing in the world to have to tell you news I’m sad about. I’m so sorry, but I cannot reschedule the shows that we’ve postponed. Although refunds have been available since we first postponed the Lover Fest shows, many of you hung onto your tickets and I too hung onto the idea that we could reschedule.”

“This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone’s plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future,” the statement continued.

She concluded, "I’m so disappointed that I won’t be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to. I miss you terribly and can’t wait til we can all safely be at shows together again."

The 31-year-old hitmaker canceled her 2020 tour dates in April of last year due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic. Despite not touring, however, Swift has been keeping fans fed and happy with new music. She released her evermore and folklore albums last year, and has been busy re-recording her early music in a move to free herself from the grasp of Scooter Braun owning her masters.



Hopefully, live shows are able to resume soon. Fingers crossed.

