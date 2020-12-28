One of Tekashi 6ix9ine's most humiliating records has just been broken by Taylor Swift.
Releasing two surprise albums this year, Taylor Swift has had one of the most successful campaigns in her career to date, which is saying a lot. Her most recent album, evermore, debuted at the #1 position on the Billboard 200 album chart, and the song "willow" also started off at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. However, her song's stay at the top was short-lived, only staying there for a week and breaking records with the manner in which it fell from grace, even passing Tekashi 6ix9ine's record for the most disastrous fall for a #1 debut in chart history.
In its second week out, "willow" is clocking in at #38 this week, falling behind a bunch of holiday-themed songs, including Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You", which returned to the #1 spot. Dropping a total of 37 positions, this was enough to beat Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj's record, which they set for "TROLLZ" after falling 33 spots in June.
It was a difficult week for new music to contend on the charts, with the entire Top 5 being made up of old holiday songs that people had on repeat during their family gatherings.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
On a more positive note, Taylor Swift managed to hold onto the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 for the second-straight week with evermore.