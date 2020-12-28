Releasing two surprise albums this year, Taylor Swift has had one of the most successful campaigns in her career to date, which is saying a lot. Her most recent album, evermore, debuted at the #1 position on the Billboard 200 album chart, and the song "willow" also started off at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. However, her song's stay at the top was short-lived, only staying there for a week and breaking records with the manner in which it fell from grace, even passing Tekashi 6ix9ine's record for the most disastrous fall for a #1 debut in chart history.

In its second week out, "willow" is clocking in at #38 this week, falling behind a bunch of holiday-themed songs, including Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You", which returned to the #1 spot. Dropping a total of 37 positions, this was enough to beat Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj's record, which they set for "TROLLZ" after falling 33 spots in June.

It was a difficult week for new music to contend on the charts, with the entire Top 5 being made up of old holiday songs that people had on repeat during their family gatherings.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On a more positive note, Taylor Swift managed to hold onto the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 for the second-straight week with evermore.