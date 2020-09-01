Taylor Gang's Young Deji Releases New Project "Lil Woah"

Young Deji might not be a household name yet but he has already made an impact on the game. As the innovator of "The Woah," the Houston-based rapper is emerging among a new generation of talent coming out of the city, the rapper is getting ready to claim his stake in the rap game. This week, he returned with his official debut on the Taylor Gang roster with Lil Woah. The fourteen track project, as he'd describe it, is his "most cohesive and grown up body of work to date." The project isn't overloaded with features as Young Deji holds down the majority of the tracklist on his own. Fellow Houstonian Peso Peso shines on their collab, "What They Say Now" while the Taylor Gang head honcho comes through for a cameo on "Backstreet."

