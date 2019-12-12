Taylor Gang Producer Sledgren Releases Debut Instrumental Album "Sagittarius Luv"

Sledgren has been a pivotal force in the success of Wiz Khalifa and Taylor Gang. As the go-to producer of the label, he's been behind some of the biggest records to come from the label and producing songs for Wiz Khalifa, Mac Miller, Curren$y, and many more. Today, he stepped out of the background and into the limelight with his debut instrumental project, Sagittarius Luv. Over the course of seven tracks, Sledgren takes fans through an adventure through his production without any features. Sledgren's production always was able to stand out on his own and on Sagittarius Luv, he continues to showcase just how incredible of a producer he is on his own terms.

