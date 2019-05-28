Taylor Bennett Walks Us Through Self-Acceptance With "The American Reject"

Taylor Bennett's The American Reject project is here and it is everything. The rapper's unique flow and lyrical delivery on the entire project seemingly serve to continually distinguish him from other artists, including his brother Chance The Rapper. While the rapper continues to make waves as an openly bisexual artist, he managed to successfully forge his own lane. In The American Reject, Bennett offers listeners a succinct body of work with feel-good instrumentals and potent bars that'll leave you in a state of deep reflection. And according to Complex, Bennett sets the purpose underlying the project as an exploration into the idea of struggling with self-acceptance. Moreover, the eight-tracker tapped on a set of different notable artists such as hook-slayer Ty Dolla $ign, budding R&B artist Bianca Shaw and of course, Chance The Rapper.

The American Reject was first teased via the positivity-infused single "Streaming Services," which was released earlier this year. Aside from the fire project, it was also recently announced that Taylor Bennett would be amongst the several performers at the Music Midtown Atlanta. Along with that, he was also tapped for the Austin City Limits Festival which includes Cardi B and Childish Gambino. Hence fans of the new project may purchase tickets to get a chance to see these smash-hits performed alive.

Tracklist

1. American Reject (Whitehouse Freestyle) feat. Supa

2. In My Head feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Sereyah

3. Streaming Services ft. Zxxk & Melo Makes Music

4. Kids N The Sky (feat. Bianca Shaw)

5. Singing the Blues feat. Femdot

6. I Miss You feat. Mr Hudson

7. No One Outside (feat. Bianca Shaw & Chance the Rapper)

8. One, Two (feat. FOREVERBAND)