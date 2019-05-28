Taylor Bennett Taps Ty Dolla $ign & Serayah To Call Back A Love Lost On "In My Head"

Taylor Bennett reflects on a lover lost to another but maintains he is still the one. Herein, the rapper lays bare and unapologetically taps into his feelings to describe the love he has for his significant other. Moreover, Serayah (Empire) joins in on the catchy hook to glaze the track with her sultry vocals and offer her personal take on the song's topic. Lastly, Ty Dolla $ign chimes in to finish things off with some deep reflections on the importance of keeping love first despite troubling times.

"In My Head" stems from Bennett's recently released project, The American Reject. According to the rapper, the body of work aimed to discuss the importance of self-acceptance and embracing our individuality. The succinct project consists of 8 tracks which each offer topics that'll bring you into deep introspection and so for the better. Taylor Bennett indubitably continues to forge his own line with the transparency and rawness he maintains through all his musical output.

Quotable Lyrics

She can paint the world without you

I still thank the lord that I found you

Wake up, my alarm clock is the reminder

That every time I doze off I need my meds