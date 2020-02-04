Taylor Bennett Lets The Guitars Talk On "Good Guy"

Like "Teenage Dirtbag" before it, Taylor Bennett's "Good Guy" suggests that bittersweet longing is best expressed over distorted guitars and palm-muted riffs. Marking a major stylistic departure for the affable rapper-singer, Taylor Bennett's first single of the new decade borrows heavily from the worlds of pop-punk and radio-friendly grunge. Despite being a far cry from his latest album The American Reject, Bennett sounds notably comfortable over this new sound, his cadence floating like helium over chugging licks.

Though some might be put off by the bubblegum scented flavor, Bennett's fans appear receptive to the stylistic departure. Speaking with Billboard, the young artist explained that his new sound was influenced by a newfound serenity in life. “It’s all about the positive lifestyle changes,” he explained, citing the influence of seminal emo bands like Panic! At The Disco. Should you consider yourself to be a "Good Guy" at heart, perhaps this is the pick-me-up you need the next time you're feeling glum. May Bennett be your guide.

Quotable Lyrics

Call us rejects, punks and misfits

Just don't call on Christmas

I learned to write my thoughts

Not scream em, so you won't forget it

Know that you different from the rest

And that assorted distance

Don't you go missing in the morning

Gotta call mo bitches