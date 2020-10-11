mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Taylor Bennett Is Unapologetically Himself On "Be Yourself Pt. 2"

Alexander Cole
October 11, 2020 10:28
159 Views
22
0
Image via Taylor BennettImage via Taylor Bennett
Image via Taylor Bennett

Be Yourself Pt. 2 (Sunset Falls)
Taylor Bennett

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
63% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Taylor Bennett comes through with positivity on "Be Yourself Pt. 2."


Taylor Bennett has been carving a nice lane for himself in the world of hip-hop as he continues to blend genres. It's clear that Bennett is heavily inspired by pop-punk, which is a sound that has crept into his music as of late. This is especially true in his new song "Be Yourself Pt. 2 (Sunset Falls)" which has a mixture of hip-hop and rock elements in both the melodies and instrumental.

Lyrically, this track explores the concept of unapologetically being yourself. Throughout, Bennett speaks on what he's been able to accomplish over the past few years, and the movements he has helped contribute to, alongside his brother, Chance The Rapper.

You can stream the entire song, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Lean on me, ain't no sunshine when we gone
I need two phones 'cause the keep goin'
Hit my dance 'cause I can and I keep goin'
I got them bands you in the stands, yeah just keep goin'
I'm in the club, yeah, uh, what? Free throwin'

Taylor Bennett
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  2
  0
  159
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Taylor Bennett new music new song Be Yourself Pt. 2
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Taylor Bennett Is Unapologetically Himself On "Be Yourself Pt. 2"
22
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject