Taylor Bennett & Matt From Matt & Kim Are Ready To "Kick Back"

Hayley Hynes
April 24, 2022 15:05
Taylor Bennett/Getty ImagesTaylor Bennett/Getty Images
Taylor Bennett/Getty Images

Kick Back
Taylor Bennett Feat. Matt and Kim

Verner, Tom Higgenson, Jeremih, and others also appear on Bennett's new album.


It's been quite some time since we've heard a full body of work from 26-year-old Taylor Bennett, but on New Music Friday he delivered Coming of Age, an 11-track album that includes appearances from TheHxliday, Melo Makes Music, Jeremih, and more. 

Chance the Rapper's younger brother has always been known for his unique style, and on this project he continued his out-of-the-box thinking, collaborating with two indie rockstars on two separate tracks. First, we hear from Tom Higgenson of the Plain White T's on "Today," and on our personal favourite, Matt of Matt and Kim fame assists the young lyricist.

The song, called "Kick Back," is nearly four minutes in length, and after a listen or two, you can guarantee that the beat – and the lyrics – will be stuck in your head all day long.

"Kick back, we'll hit that, let's talk about your problems / Skeletons all in my closet, all my friend's ash in the carpet / It's a sunny day, I'm gonna run away, though some say they'll stop us / Got a pound of weed, they say that's all you need, let's fly over these mountains," the chorus goes, layered over guitar and electronic sounds.

Are you rocking with Taylor Bennett's Coming of Age? Drop a comment below to let us know, and if you haven't streamed it yet, check the full album out here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Kick back, we'll hit that, let's talk about your problems

Skeletons all in my closet, all my friend's ash in the carpet

It's a sunny day, I'm gonna run away, though some say they'll stop us

Got a pound of weed, they say that's all you need, let's fly over these mountains

