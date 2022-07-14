They've been touted by their fans as the new "couple goals," but Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have yet to officially state that they are in a relationship. Jones has famously been tied to Omarion, the father of her children who she also starred alongside in Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. In more recent years, she was known to date Omarion's former B2K groupmate Fizz, and that played out on later seasons of the VH1 series.

The fallout from those relationships has been well-documented and addressed in interviews, but after the romance with Fizz came to an end, Jones face dating rumors involving Dr. Dre.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty Images

That gossip surfaced during the Aftermath mogul's divorce, but overall, Jones has remained hush-hush about her love life. She has repeatedly stated that what she does behind closed doors is no one's business but her own, and it seems that Diggs shares that sentiment. During his interview with Fox 5 News, the acclaimed actor was asked about his relationship with Jones.

“We’re cool, we’re enjoying ourselves," he said. “We’re having a lot of fun. These are crazy times, so we’re just trying to have as much fun as we can, and that kind of helps us out. We are always looking at opportunities to laugh at ourselves.”

Still, the host stated that people were questioning if he was officially dating Jones. Diggs continued to dodge the question, laughed it off, and added, “I’m sure they are. I’m sure they are wondering that. I would, too.”

Check out the exchange below.