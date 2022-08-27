They are a couple who quietly build upon their romance without the input of the public, and now, fans of Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have enjoyed seeing them together. The pair have been entertaining social media with their goofy posts, and although the award-winning actor has been questioned about their relationship in interviews, he's brushed it off in order to keep the intimate details of their personal lives to themselves. However, he did emerge on Instagram with a touching, yet funny, post about the love he has for Jones.

"There are um, you know, as an adult, there are times in life where you can't believe what you are blessed with," said Diggs in his video.

He went on to give examples like the birth of his son and his successful career in the industry.

"I feel really lucky to have the career I have, coming from nothing and then getting to be where I am," he continued. "And then, the fact that this woman is in love with me. Like, I don't [understand], I can't, there—that's how I know, praise you Lord Jesus or Buddha or Universe, 'cause somehow she's next to me."

"She's with me. Oh, my lord," Diggs continued with Jones by his side. "So, for all you people out there who don't think there's God or no higher being or no higher force, y'all I know there is 'cause someone's lookin' out after me, boy!" His girlfriend laughed at Diggs's silliness but appreciated him declaring his affections.

Prepare to see much more from these two. Check out Taye Digg's post below.