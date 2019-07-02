Even though Empire creator Lee Daniels has already made it clear that Jussie Smollett will not be returning to the final season of the series, previous stars on the show such as Taye Diggs believes otherwise. Taye recently caught up with “The Black Actor’s Studio" and talked about Jussie as his friend and despite the allegations against him, "it doesn’t change who he was and who he is."



Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Taye further explained how he thinks the decision to write Jussie out of the final Empire episodes was made too quickly. “If I am being honest, the smart thing would be to bring him back and, and let it interweave it into the, into the show, you know?” he explained.

“I feel like, people, I may get in trouble for saying this, but they’re so quick to just, uh, to leave, to leave these people. You know what I mean? So quick to, to fire them, so quick to kind of, you know, throw them away as opposed to, you know, taking their time and, maybe letting it, let it, let it work toward, you know, the program or the job, or, you’d probably get to the bottom of it if he, if he stuck around.”