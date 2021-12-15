What happens when you allow a 50-year-old to join one of the most popular social media platforms? You get pure chaos. That chaos lies in Tay Diggs’ new TikTok account. The app is known for its wide variety of viral videos, but it has been in a complete uproar ever since the All American actor joined last week.

With eight, hilarious and replay-worthy videos on TikTok, his follower count has skyrocketed to 281,000 in as little as five days.

What makes his videos so entertaining is his utter confusion as to how the app works yet his unbothered attitude that ensures he keeps on posting. Unaware of how to add sounds to his clips, he has been creating his own in a very unique, yet incredible/hilarioius type of way. Instead of using any pre-recorded audio, Diggs just makes his own sound effects with dead silence in the background as he records himself.

He’s attempted to remake some viral trends, too. In an effort to redo the “Jerk” dance, he set up his camera and rapped the lyrics while skipping backward. In another video, he beat on his chest while reciting the, “Everything that I need, I already have,” manifestation song that has been used by thousands of TikTok users.

His most viral video on the app has over 1.4 million views and it’s him confessing just how lost he is within the app. While in the car, he said, “Hey, y’all. I don’t know that the h*ll I’m doing.”

Diggs is also a fan of recycling his content. Every video posted to TikTok has also been shared to his Twitter account which has a heaping 647,000 followers. His audience is probably well aware of his comedic schemes since his bio says, “I’m a serious chocolate and don’t get it twisted.”

With his last video being posted less than 24 hours ago, it doesn’t seem like the star will be leaving the platform any time soon-- even if he doesn’t know what he’s doing.

Take a look at a couple of his videos below.