It seems that an old film is making its way back to the screens. Actor Taye Diggs, took to Instagram to share a picture of the cast from the movie The Best Man Holiday, captioning it with, "We’re baaaaaaaaack…"

The movie will be turned into a series that will air on Peacock, a television streaming service owned and operated by NBCUniversal. In a press release given by the network, they stated, "Based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee (four episodes), the series will catch up with the beloved cast as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance."

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

The show is said to keep members of the original cast like Morris Chestnut (Lance Sullivan), Taye Diggs (Harper Stewart), Regina Hall (Candace Murchison), Terrence Howard (Quentin Spivey), Sanaa Lathan (Robyn Stewart), Nia Long (Jordan Armstrong) and others who helped make the film a success.

Additionally, they will be adding on actors to deliver the show's plot. Among those joining are Nicole Ari Parker, Ron Canada, and Brandon Victor Dixon.

The Best Man was released in 1999 and brought in over $34 million at the box office. 14 years later, the gang once more to produce a sequel, The Best Man Holiday in 2013. Their earnings doubled with the release of the second film, bringing in over $71 million in ticket sales.

A date has not been set for when the series will be released, but fans are anticipating the movie's comeback.