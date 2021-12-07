The internet has been on fire over the latest gossip about a potential Hollywood couple. There was a time when Apryl Jones and her love life were the topics of daily internet conversations as people debated whether or not it was appropriate for her to date Fizz. Of course, Fizz is in B2K with Omarion who shares two children with the reality star.

Fans tracked the ups and downs of that situation on Love & Hip Hop, but once the series ended, Jones was photographed with Dr. Dre. Soon, there were rumors that she was dating the Aftermath mogul, but now, people believe that she is being courted by Taye Diggs.

According to Just Jared, Diggs and Jones attended Jennifer Klein's Holiday Party at a private residence in Brentwood, Calif. The outlet reported that witnesses claimed the pair "danced the night away on the outdoor dance floor." They were reportedly captured arriving at and leaving the event.

Neither has answered the rumors and we don't suspect they will anytime soon. Watch a quick clip of these two together below.

