Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have been spending quite some time together, keeping their socials active by posting each other as much as they can. Now, they've brought the relationship out to the real world, walking the red carpet together at a recent movie premiere.

The reality star recently took to her Instagram posting a photo of the two captioning it, "I LAUGH MY ASS OFF WITH YOU! YOU'RE SO F'ING DOPE!!!!!" Diggs responded to the lovely shout-out by reposting a video of the two in the car together, which Jones had posted back on Valentine's Day.

The video shows the two goofing off together in the backseat, attempting to perform their duet of "Everywhere I Go," with attempts at harmonizing that Diggs refers to as "art." The actor also has another video of the two showing off their dance moves, captioning the post "We're finding our way...."

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Fans seemed pretty surprised but approving, of the rumored relationship, as comments were flooded with laughing emojis and hearts. One fan commented, "I love them together! She seems genuinely happy [heart] [heart] [heart] [heart]." Another commented, "The pure beautiful energy from you both. #goals"

Rumors about the two have been swirling since they were seen attending a Christmas party together several months ago. They recently made their relationship red carpet official after attending the Incarceration movie premiere last week (pictured above).

Check out their Instagram posts below, as well as their red carpet debut.

Apryl Jones was previously linked to Dr. Dre, in what was another surprising relationship reveal to fans.











