Tay2xs Drops Off Sophomore Project "Call Me 2"

Aron A.
April 14, 2021 19:59
Call Me 2
Tay2xs

Tay2xs shares his new project ft. Kalan.Frfr, Doe Boy and more.


Tay2xs has been one artist that has been slowly on the come up over the past few years. 2020 proved to be an incredibly successful year for the young rapper who is signed to YG's 4Hunnid and Creative PU$H. He shined on YG's 4Hunnid Presents: Gang Affiliated on the songs, "Opp Vibes" and "My Bruddas," then worked alongside YG for "War Scars." 

This week, the rapper emerged with his latest project this week titled, Call Me 2. It's laced up with 10 songs in total with appearances from artists like Doe Boy, Kalan.FrFr, Bandgang Lonnie Bandz, and more. 

Check the latest from Tay2xs below. 

  1. Black Sheep
  2. Members ft. Doe Boy
  3. Be Quiet ft. D3SZN
  4. Zoo
  5. Make It Out ft. DJ Spud
  6. Love Search ft. Kalan FrFr
  7. Roxanne ft. Banggang Lonnie Bandz
  8. Right Way
  9. Red Rum
  10. Thug Cry
