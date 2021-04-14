Tay2xs Drops Off Sophomore Project "Call Me 2"

Tay2xs has been one artist that has been slowly on the come up over the past few years. 2020 proved to be an incredibly successful year for the young rapper who is signed to YG's 4Hunnid and Creative PU$H. He shined on YG's 4Hunnid Presents: Gang Affiliated on the songs, "Opp Vibes" and "My Bruddas," then worked alongside YG for "War Scars."

This week, the rapper emerged with his latest project this week titled, Call Me 2. It's laced up with 10 songs in total with appearances from artists like Doe Boy, Kalan.FrFr, Bandgang Lonnie Bandz, and more.

Check the latest from Tay2xs below.