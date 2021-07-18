Tay Money Wants You To Make It "Shake"

Tay Money wants to see you "Shake." Her latest single is a summer single dedicated to booty shaking. Everything about this track seems trite, yet we can't help but see people getting down to this track. The instrumental sounds a little confusing and is mainly comprised of rattling percussions. The turn up track may be exactly what college campuses need during this scorching Summer.

Tay Money lays down verses about dancing and haters, dropping bars about how she's the baddest in the place. Her tone sounds excited yet her lyrics fall flat. Although we're sure there's a group of kids going crazy to this track, we hope Tay Money has some better single coming down the pipeline soon.

Quotable Lyrics

Know these bitches bad, they don’t wanna see me up

Ice Tay the gang, he gon’ wanna beat it up

All that hard work and it still ain’t keepin’ up

These bitches mad ‘cause they don’t do enough