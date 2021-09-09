mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tay Money Understood "The Assignment"

Alex Zidel
September 09, 2021 10:52
Tay Money releases her new single "The Assignment" after weeks of teasing it on TikTok.


North Texas-born rapper Tay Money has her official debut studio album coming later this year and she's letting all her fans know that she's confidently going to take over the game once it's out, understanding "The Assignment" with her latest single release.

After weeks of teasing the record on social media, the 28-year-old rising star has come through with "The Assignment." It was only a matter of time before somebody came and made a viral track out of this saying, and Tay Money managed to do it first... Duh! 

With big moves on the way for this year, check out Tay's new single "The Assignment" below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bitch, you fine-fine
He wanna be mine-mine
I'm a cowgirl
He gotta be prime-time
She a side hoe
On the sideline
She a sad hoe
Ain't got no time-time

