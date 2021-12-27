mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tay Money Doesn't Need Any Financial Support On "Self Made"

Alex Zidel
December 27, 2021 12:41
Tay Money is back with her new single and music video for "Self Made."


Tay Money's voice is all over TikTok right now, dominating the platform with her single "The Assignment." The track has become a viral sound with millions of fans using her record to show various ways they "understood the assignment." As the Dallas-born rapper's stock continues to rise, the 28-year-old artist has released her next single, coming through with "Self Made."

Over the years, Tay Money has proven herself to be a capable vocalist with plenty of quotable lines for the ladies. She's been part of the female empowerment movement in rap for years and in 2021, she really found her stride. She's closing out the year with "Self Made," in which she argues that she doesn't need a man to help her reach financial freedom because she's got her own coin.

Check out "Self Made" by Tay Money below and let us know what you think.


Quotable Lyrics:

So first of all we gon' start with how these bitches broke
And she say she want the smoke, but we all know she don't
I ain't trippin' on no man, I ain't trippin' on no hoe
Girl, your man asked for my number, be glad that I told him no

