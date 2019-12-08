mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tay Money Delivers On "Hurricane Tay" Album

Milca P.
December 07, 2019 22:04
146 Views
Hurricane Tay
Tay Money

TayMoney pops out.


Rapper Tay Money has arrived with her latest Hurricane Tay project, coming through with 16 total tracks. On it, the Dallas-bred emcee rides out solo, making room for two features from DaBaby and YNW Melly.

The effort marks a stellar outing from the southern upstart who has been steadily creeping into the mainstream with a distinct sound characterized by Texan roots and feminine flair.

Hurricane Tay makes a case for another bet on the talent emerging from Dallas' addictive catalog of musicians, and it doesn't disappoint. Get into the full project down below and sound off with your thoughts on Tay Money's latest.

 

 

