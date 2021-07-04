Tay Money Brings Her Signature Energy To New Song "Walk"

Texas artist Tay Money has been making a name for herself over the past few years thanks to a plethora of high-energy singles that feature braggadocios bars and some banging beats. Coming from the South, Tay Money has always had a solid ear for production and she always makes the most of whatever instrumental she's on. With her new single "Walk," that characteristic certainly continues to ring true.

With this effort, Tay Money can be heard rapping about money, the men she curves on a daily basis, and just the overall persona she tries to exude. The production has thumping drums and some driving synths that help Tay Money convey her message. Overall, "Walk" is a straightforward banger for the summer, and you can check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Girl I walk, how I walk

Step on necks, breakin' hearts (Come here)

That ain't my fault (Uh-uh)

Don't call me baby, or no sweetheart (Uh) (Tay)