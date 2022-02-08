Tay Money & Saucy Santana Are Out Of Your League On "Hello"

There are few artists that had better years than Tay Money and Saucy Santana in 2021. The two rising sensations experienced major individual success as Tay had TikTok understanding "The Assignment" while Saucy's "Walk," "Material Girl," and other anthems also had the platform in a headlock. Last week, the two joined forces for a collaborative single called "Hello," dropping off an attitude-filled music video on Friday.

The video starts off with Tay Money flexing big Aries energy, telling an ex-lover straight-up that she's out of their league now and aggressively hanging up the phone. The song starts off once the call drops, allowing Tay to get out her frustrations, rapping about why she's no longer picking up the phone for her ex. Saucy Santana contributes to his verse with a similar vibe, referring to himself as a "million-dollar girl with a million-dollar phone" and threatening to expose receipts.

What do you think about Tay Money and Saucy Santana's new single, "Hello"? Let us know in the comments and check out our recent interview with Saucy Santana here.





Quotable Lyrics:

Why you hit my line, b*tch, you know that we ain't friends

You know I'm a trophy

P***y taste like codeine

B*tch you don't know me

Tay Money not your homie, duh!