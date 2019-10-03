This summer, the longstanding case involving rapper Tay-K came to a close when he was sentenced to fifty-five years in prison for murder. Throughout the length of his trial, the recording artist, born Taymor McIntyre, maintained his innocence. He entered a guilty plea on robbery charges but, as for the murder accusations, he wouldn't bite. His loyal fans have been lobbying for a re-trial or for his early release from prison, arguing that he has not done anything to warrant this long a sentence. Needless to say, if he did actually pull the trigger on a man, fifty-five years seems fair. However, after the sentence that Amber Guyger was just handed for the murder of Botham Jean, an unarmed black man, Tay-K's sister wants a word with the authorities.

As reported by XXL, the viral rapper's family is speaking out after Guyger received what many believe to be a light sentence. "Just so y'all know what white girl just got 10 years for a murder that she did commit, by walking into this mans HOME," said Kayla Renee on Facebook. "Meanwhile they just convicted my brother of murder and sentenced him to 55 years for a murder he did NOT commit because 'he should've anticipated it.' He should have anticipated that someone else would pointlessly pull a trigger in a situation that it was not necessary. But let's talk facts , y'all go look at the case facts. Get educated!"

She continued: "Nobody testified that they saw Taymor acting violent in any way. In fact the only thing anybody who testified said was that Taymor was never in any room anybody was injured in! The only thing he had in his hand is a bag! No weapon! And Taymor was the youngest JUVENILE involved. Yet he got the most time out of all the juveniles , while the white girl that set everything else and anticipated this robbery for MONTHS is eligible for parole Rn."

