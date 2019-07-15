We may soon find out Tay-K's fate. The 19-year-old rapper, born Taymor McIntyre, has been in prison for a while as he awaits trial for murder. There have been many updates in his case, with his team confident that they will get him out safely and quickly. The general public seems to believe that Tay-K is guilty -- after all, he did kind of snitch on himself in "The Race" -- but his fans are still advocating for his prompt release. After his arrest over two years ago, Tay-K is set to finally start his trial this week as jury selection is underway, according to NBC Dallas.

Opening statements and testimonies are set to begin tomorrow (Tuesday) with Tay-K's murder trial finally starting up. A lot of information is set to come out this week, with the possibility of recent photos of the rapper also making their way online.

As you surely know by now, Tay-K is being accused of murdering a man when he was 16-years-old. After he was arrested and placed on house restriction, the teenager cut off his ankle monitor and evaded the police for three months, reportedly killing another man while he was on the run and robbing an elderly gentleman in a park.

As reported by XXL, Tay-K's murder trial is set to last one week. Do you think he's headed to prison for a long time?