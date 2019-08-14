A few weeks ago, Tay-K's name was all over the news after it was revealed that his trial would finally begin. Once it kicked off, it only lasted for approximately one week before the jury decided his fate. While the hip-hop community has remained split on Tay-K, there did not seem to be many people standing in middle ground. You either wanted him free or you wanted to see him locked up for a long time. After his fifty-five-year prison sentence was revealed for murder, the headlines started to dissipate themselves of Tay-K's name and now, he's back because his mugshot has leaked.

We're likely to never hear another new song from the rapper but we will probably be seeing his face from time to time. Today is one of those days because after receiving his new sentence, Tay-K, born Taymor McIntyre, needed to update his mugshot in the system and it managed to find its way on the internet for us all to view. Reposted by DJ Akademiks on his highly-popular page, Tay-K appears to be in a very bad mood (for good reason) after learning that he'll spend the majority of his life behind bars. His eyebrows are furrowed and he has a frown on his face. His face has also understandably aged since the last time he was a free man.

Do you think Tay-K will serve his entire sentence?