Tay Keith Links With Fast Cash Boyz & Murda Beatz For "Bad Habits"

Tay Keith has come a long way since initially coming up alongside BlocBoy JB. The Memphis-based producer is one of the most heralded beatmakers in the game. When you hear his tag hit at the beginning of a new song, chances are it's about to slap. After contributing hits for Drake, Eminem, and so many others, Tay Keith appears to be interested in making his name as an artist. Chasing that headline credit, the star has just taken a new route, releasing his debut single alongside Fast Cash Boyz, which is also a collaboration with Murda Beatz.

The new track is emblematic of Tay Keith's signature style. High-end bells bring a level of diversity to the mix while fast-paced snares keep the percussional elements modern. This also shows Tay Keith's dedication to putting on artists from his city as Fast Cash Boyz remain a relatively unknown group from Memphis.

"Bad Habits" is officially out now, via EMPIRE Distribution, DOA and Fast Cash Entertainment.

Quotable Lyrics:

I smoke a blunt and then I roll another one

Addicted to the hustle, I'm my mother's son

I like when his bitch chew me up, I'm like her bubblegum