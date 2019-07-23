In the last week, we've heard way more about Tay-K than we had in the previous twelve months. The teen rapper was finally on trial for his role in a 2016 murder, as well as several incidents that occurred while on the run from the police. Tay-K, born Taymor McIntyre, entered a guilty plea for aggravated robbery charges but he maintained his innocence in terms of the murder accusation. Today, his fate was finally revealed when the jury ended their discussions to communicate how long the artist will be spending in prison. In the end, he will be behind bars for a very long time, spending the majority of his life in prison as a convicted murderer, serving fifty-five years.

The news was reported today and fans have been reacting all day to it. Of course, there are some people who are upset that Tay-K will likely never release another song in his life. His supporters are begging Kim Kardashian to get involved, who has been freeing low-level drug offenders with her law prowess. Considering the fact that Tay-K literally bragged about killing the dude and then wrote a song about it, we doubt that will happen but maybe, if he's lucky, his sentence will get reduced for good behaviour.

Those who rooted against the young man are happy about his sentence, believing fifty-five years is enough time for him to learn his lesson. Where do you stand on Tay-K's sentencing today?