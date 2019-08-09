Tay-K has never been able to witness his success as a rapper and there's a chance he never will. He was sentenced to 55-years in prison for murder and aggravated robbery. However, his legal issues haven't ended yet. After being convicted, he was transferred to Texas where he's facing another charge for a separate murder and it looks like prosecutors won't be giving him any sort of slack.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that prosecutors in Texas are pushing to have Tay-K tried as an adult in his capital murder case. The case is in relation to a fatal shooting that took the life of a 23-year-old photographer at a San Antonio Chick-Fil-A. The thing is about this case is that when Tay-K was first charged, he was 16-years-old. He was charged as a juvenile with delinquent conduct/capital murder. A spokesperson for the Bexar County District Attorney's Office, Nicole Perez, confirmed that the prosecutors are hoping to have the rapper stand trial as an adult. A date for that hearing hasn't been set yet.

Last month, Tay-K's case that sparked "The Race" came to an end. He was hit with a 30-year sentence and two other 13-year sentences after he was convicted of three counts of aggravated robbery in relation to the home invasion that left one man dead. He has appealed that sentence.