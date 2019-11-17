In July, Tay-K 47 (born Taymor McIntyre) was sentenced to 55 years in prison for a murder committed when he was 16. The murder occurred in 2016 during a Tarrant County home invasion and Tay-K spent the next year on the run, fleeing from house arrest. In April 2017, a few months before he was caught by the police, "The Race" rapper allegedly killed another person, Mark Anthony Saldivar. According to KSAT 12News, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office wrote in a press release Friday that McIntyre is being indicted for capital murder in the Saldivar case.

Saldivar, a 23-year-old photographer, was allegedly robbed by Tay-K and his two accomplices of his expensive camera equipment and tossed out of their car. After Saldivar jumped onto the hood of the car to try to stop them from getting away with his belongings, the car pulled into a Chick-fil-A parking lot on the North Side, where Tay-K allegedly shot Saldivar to death. Saldivar's mother, Lucia "Lucy" Saldivar, filed the wrongful murder lawsuit and is seeking $1 million in damages for the loss of her son.

In August, Tay-K was extradited to the Bexar County Jail, where he currently awaits trial to determine his fate. Although capital murder convictions subject the offender to the death penalty, Tay-K's manager has insisted in the past that this will not be the case for the rapper. The supposed reason for this exemption is Tay-K's status as a minor.