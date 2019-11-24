On Saturday, Tay-K went off on Twitter calling out his manager, label and the media. He also offered an apology to his fans and attempted to correct the image of himself that he feels the media has created.

"I wanna apologize to all my fans and supporters for letting my management and label convince me that it wouldn’t be a good decision to speak out against the way the media makes me look and the complete lies they spread," he says. "But I’m gonna make sure the truth about my life and my character gets out with or without management or a label. And whoever don’t like it fuck you."

"The way the media inaccurately portrays me has affected my life directly," he continued. "So instead of waiting on my 'team' to get the bright idea to speak up on my behalf, things will be done differently. Of course, I’m not perfect or nothing, but I’m most definitely not this monster that they try to portray me as. with that being said, I also apologize for the way I may have presented myself, I was young and inconsiderate."

Tay-K is currently appealing a 55-year prison sentence. Check out the rest of his tweets below.