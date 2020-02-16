After allegedly attempting to ditch a taxi without paying his fare, a man inadvertently called the police on himself to report, what he thought was a kidnapping, when the Taxi driver decided to drive off with the man's infant still inside the car, effectively holding the child hostage while waiting for police to arrive.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the taxi driver picked up the 34-year-old man, a woman, and the child at 2:57 PM. When dropping them off near the border of Greater Grand Crossing and South Shore neighborhoods in Chicago, the two men got into an argument and the passenger refused to pay his fare. He then, apparently, violently kicked the cab, prompting the driver to lock the doors and speed off, fearing for his safety. The 11-month-old child was still inside the car while he peeled off.

The driver stopped a safe distance away and called the police, claiming a violent passenger refused to pay his fare. At the same time, the passenger also called the police to report a kidnapping.

After hearing both men's side of the story, police arrested the 34-year-old passenger with charges pending.

The child was left with the female passenger.

No injuries were reported and the driver was not charged.