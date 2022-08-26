Minnesota Timberwolves star Taurean Prince was arrested in Miami last night, according to TMZ Sports. In the report, it was revealed that the arrest stemmed from an outstanding warrant in Texas, where Prince had been stopped by police back in May. At the time of this traffic stop, authorities found what they called "dangerous drugs" in the car.

According to an update from the player's rep Cathy Cardenas, Prince had been found with a marijuana device in the car. With that being said, it is hard to see how police could label this as "dangerous drugs" given the fact that it's just weed.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

At the time of writing this article, Prince is still in custody, and we're sure we will know more about his incarceration, soon.

Prince had just come off of a solid season with the Minnesota Timberwolves which eventually led to a two-year contract extension worth a cool $16 million. It is unknown how this arrest will affect Prince's upcoming season with the Timberwolves, moving forward. Either way, it is an unfortunate incident for the player who has played for numerous teams in his young career.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates concerning this story.

[Via]