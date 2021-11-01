Now that Lil Nas X has publicly shared that he’s over trolling Boosie Badazz, a new contender has stepped up to the plate. For her Halloween costume, YouTuber Tasha K put together a look that’s given her an uncanny resemblance to the 38-year-old rapper.

In a clip that’s been receiving tons of attention on The Shade Room, Tasha can be seen wearing an array of chains underneath a puffer jacket, a la Lil Boosie. She looks to have painted facial hair on, and is wearing her hair in a similar style to that of the Louisiana native’s.

The visual shows her impression of the “Badazz,” as she loudly yells “aye” over and over, pulling at her chains. “What’s going on my dogs?! I just couldn’t make my eyes yellow, you know what I’m saying?” the internet sensation yells before erupting into manic laughter and clapping her hands. “How y’all doing?!”

According to her Instagram, Tasha K actually went live in her costume earlier this weekend, performing as the Ghetto Stories actor while streaming to over 14,000 people. The comments have been hyping up her sheer audacity while pointing out just how identical she actually looked to the controversial star.

“Now that’s the twin,” one reply to The Shade Room’s post reads. “She killed this. I hope [he] doesn’t get in his feelings,” another viewer wrote. As you may have heard, things got a little out of hand on Boosie’s Twitter page recently – the “Wipe Me Down” singer sent out a vulgar message to Lil Nas X after the LGBTQ icon trolled him, suggesting that the “INDUSTRY BABY” rapper take his own life.

As of right now, Boosie has yet to respond to Tasha K’s costume, but time will tell if he has an angry message to send her way when he gets wind of the video.

Do you think the YouTuber killed her take on Lil Boosie, or does it need some work? Let us know below.