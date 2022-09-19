There were reportedly appeals on the table, but Cardi B is coming for her coins. The defamation case against YouTuber Tasha K reached its conclusion after Cardi was awarded a $4 million judgment after suing the blogger. Tasha regularly spoke about the rapper's pop culture moments, even stating that Cardi had an STD and performed sex acts with bottles while at gentleman's clubs.

Cardi decided to take Tasha to court and won, and amid talks that Tasha was working on her appeal, it was suggested that she may have also moved out of the country.

In a recent post, Tasha shared a photo of herself with a caption that suggested she found a new home somewhere in Africa.

"Life in Africa is turning out to be exactly what I needed. A fresh start ! This week I will be releasing my first VLOG of my new life in Africa and showing you all our expanded family," she wrote on Instagram. Immediately, people began reposting the news, adding that Tasha may have left because of the court case.

She went on to share several other photos of herself as she spoke about her travels, but after going viral, The Daily Beast checked in with the blogger to see if there was any validity to the rumors she helped create.

“I promise you there is nothing to report on … I’m enjoying my trip abroad,” she tweeted. Still, Tasha used the gossip to troll Cardi. On Instagran she wrote, "Since your fav keeps BEGGING for these little coins, ask her how she wants the 4 million ? In Guinea Francs or Ugandan Shillings ?"

