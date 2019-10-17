Some tragic news has struck the family of Ron Ely who is best known for his role as Tarzan in the 1960s TV series. According to CNN, the wife of the famed actor was found murdered inside her home. But what's worse, it's Ely's son, Cameron, who's accused of murdering her. Cameron Ely killed his mother right before they arrived, fatally shooting him on the spot, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office claimed.

The incident reportedly started off after a 911 call was made pertaining to a family dispute at their home. Unfortunately, by the time the police arrived at 8:15 p.m., Valerie was found dead from several stab wounds. Valerie Lundeen Ely, age 60, was stabbed to death in the home that she and Ron shared. Cameron, 30-years-old, was the person who allegedly stabbed her, according to the police.

Ron Ely ID'd a family member as the culprit before officials searched the home. Cameron was later found outside of the house where police confronted him. They said that he "posed a threat and in response four deputies fired their service weapons at the suspect, fatally wounding him." Police involved in the

Lt. Erik Raney said that Ron Ely was in fact home at the time of the death but was taken to the hospital and underwent an evaluation. He was later released.