It was only a matter of time before someone in the film industry capitalized on this social phenomenon. "Karen" is a term that has been used for years to describe often racist, elitist White women who call the authorities on marginalized peoples living their everyday lives, and now a horror film based on the term is coming to the silver screen.

On Friday (June 18), the world got a first look at the thriller-horror flick Karen starring Taryn Manning, Cory Hardrict, and Jasmine Burke, and according to Deadline, the film centers around a racist White woman named Karen who does all that she can to get her new Black neighbors out of the community.

Director Coke Daniels told the outlet, “Last year during the global pandemic and civil unrest, I — like many of us — felt anger, despair and hopelessness. The overwhelming amount of support from people around the globe, who want to see change, has been such an inspiration." Manning added that she felt a need to tackle the part.

“I felt a social responsibility to take on this role," the Orange is the New Black star said. "Even if I had to play the villain to affect change around the globe, then I was more than willing to step into the role. What’s been going on is devastating. It’s time for change and for me to be a part of the bigger picture, meant a lot to me."

Watch the teaser trailer below.

[via]