Bears running back Tarik Cohen's twin brother, Tyrell Cohen, was found dead at an electrical substation in North Carolina, Sunday, according to the Wake County Sheriff's Office. He is believed to have been electrocuted while trying to climb power equipment during a chase with local police.

“He entered the substation, which may have been resulting from the accident,” spokesperson Eric Curry said.

He went on to explain that Tyrell was fleeing from a car accident when police lost sight of him and called off the search.



Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

Cohen and his family filed a missing person report, Saturday night. He also asked for help locating his brother on Twitter in a now-deleted post.

“RALEIGH/DURHAM AREA Have you seen my brother?" he wrote in the post. "Last seen 2 am at Heroes pub… Could be on foot in the woulds (sic)… Possibly injured!”

The Chicago Bears released a statement saying they are heartbroken by the loss:

"We are heartbroken to learn of the death of Tarik Cohen's twin brother, Tyrell. Our immediate thoughts and prayers go out to Tarik, his mother, Tilwanda, and the rest of their family and loved ones. On behalf of the entire Bears family, we extend our most heartfelt sympathies to all who mourn his loss."

