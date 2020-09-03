Target has fired an employee from its in-store Starbucks for posting a video on TikTok that shows them make a "Blue Lives Matter" drink that included bleach and, what they call "the blood of innocent Black men."

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The video is soundtracked by a song titled "All I Want For Christmas is More Dead Cops." The concoction, which also included ice because, as they say, "cops love ICE," was not served to anyone.

"Is this acceptable to be poisoning people or even joking about poisoning people? Please take appropriate action and fire this gentleman!" a user wrote on Twitter.

"This video is appalling and unacceptable," Target responded in a statement on Twitter. "We don't tolerate this behavior at Target, want all guests to be treated with respect and are terminating the team member who is responsible. We also have rigorous food safety procedures in place, which this team member egregiously violated with this behavior. We're deeply sorry for this disturbing video, which TikTok has removed based on the platform's guidelines."

"We have zero tolerance for any violence and we are thankful that Target terminated this employee immediately for this appalling act," Starbucks added with a quote-tweet.

