It’s time to leave the final season of Game of Thrones in the past and move on to the upcoming prequel series’. Deadline is reporting that HBO is finally nearing a green light to shoot a pilot for the Targaryen centered prequel series.

The new show would be set only 300 years before the events of the original Game of Thrones and likely follow the collapse of the Targaryen dynasty referenced many times throughout the first story. The show will be based upon the events of George R.R. Martin’s book, Fire & Blood.

Charles McQuillan / Getty Images Charles McQuillan / Getty Images

The Targaryens series is the second prequel series to reach this stage. A Naomi Watts led pilot finished filming this summer and is currently waiting to be greenlit for an entire season. This show will be set far further into the past, taking place thousands of years before the first Game of Thrones.

HBO has described the soon to be greenlit series as “the world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend … it’s not the story we think we know."