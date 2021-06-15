Award shows have been forced into hosting socially distant or virtual events in the past year. The Grammys returned partially this year, along with other prestigious ceremonies in the entertainment industry. The BET Awards are set to take place later this month and they've finally announced who will be hosting the big event -- Taraji P. Henson. The Empire star will be holding down hosting duties on Sunday, June 27th at the Microsoft Theatre in L.A.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"For more than 20 years, the BET Awards have been a celebration of Black creativity, art and excellence,” said Taraji P. Henson in a statement. “Returning live, this year’s show will be unlike anything we have ever seen before, and I am honored to be sharing the stage with so many powerful and prolific women in music and entertainment. The BET Awards will once again be at the forefront of Black culture.”

The 2021 BET Awards will honor Queen Latifah with the Lifetime Achievement Award which aligns with the ceremony's theme, "The Year Of Black Woman." The ceremony will be celebrating the impact and contributions made by Black women in pushing the culture forward.

"Black women have been essential drivers of change throughout history, from the political sphere to the cultural zeitgeist,” Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, told ET. “The BET Awards is the ultimate celebration of Black culture, and we are looking forward to spotlighting and celebrating Black women during this year’s show, recognizing them for everything they’ve accomplished and applauding them for what’s to come.”

