Things are heating up over at Usher's Las Vegas Residency, thanks to Taraji P. Henson.

On Sunday (September 11), the Washington, D.C.-born starlet celebrated her 52nd birthday by attending the "OMG" hitmaker's performance, and while she was supporting him, he didn't hesitate to bring her up on his stage to do the same for her on her big day.

Taraji P. Henson hosts the 2022 BET Awards -- Leon Bennett/Getty Images

In a video that's since made its way onto @theshaderoom, Usher can be heard announcing, "We got grown and sexy in the house tonight" before he goes on to sing to and dance with Henson to commemorate her birthday.

Throughout the performance the pair took turns rubbing their hands up and down one another, the mother of one even dropping it low at one point to admire the R&B star's thighs.

The Empire actress shared a clip to her own Instagram feed, captioning it "Sooooo about last night!!! Thank you @Usher #wehadatimelastnight #birthdaybehaviour #virgoseason."





Taraji isn't the only guest to have dropped by the Texas native's Las Vegas show in recent weeks. Earlier this month, he brought out Tevin Campbell to perform his 1993 hit "Can We Talk" – a song that previously brought tension between the two as L.A. Reid and Babyface feuded over who to give it to.

Another famous face we saw take the stage with Usher this summer is comedian Tiffany Haddish (before her ongoing child abuse allegations scandal).





The father of four looks to have had a great time with all of his special guests so far. Is there anyone you'd like to see join Usher onstage in Las Vegas? Sound off in the comments below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

