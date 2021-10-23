The entertainment industry has been shining its light on mental health issues with boldness within the last few years. We've seen rappers, like Wale, speak candidly about their struggles; Demi Lovato has been open about their sobriety and facing problems in therapy; and Taraji P Henson has launched her Facebook Watch series, Peace of Mind with Taraji.

The award-winning actress regularly sits down with her peers as well as professionals to discuss the ups and downs that come with life's journey, and in her recent episode, Taraji detailed the domestic violence she endured that left her permanently scarred.



Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty Images

“Sometimes as women what we do is we fall in love and we go, ‘You know what? I’ll fix it later. For me, it was when blood was drawn," Taraji told special guest Angela Simmons. "It started with the bruises and grabbing, things like that. And then once the fist came—I’m missing a piece of my lip to this day—that’s when I knew I had to go.”

Simmons also spoke about her experiences with domestic violence, stating that once the police became involved, she re-evaluated her relationship and knew it was time to leave. Watch a clip from the episode of Peace of Mind with Taraji below.