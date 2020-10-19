Wedding plans have been paused for Taraji P. Henson. The Academy Award-nominated actress was excited to take her trip down the aisle with Kelvin Hayden, but according to Henson, it just wasn't meant to be. Fans of the 50-year-old entertainer were excited to hear that she found everlasting love with Hayden, but during her appearance on The Breakfast Club, Taraji revealed that she and her fiancé were no longer together.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

The actress and the former NFL cornerback (Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts) got engaged back in 2018, and since that time, people have been asking Taraji when she was going to tie the knot. "I’m dedicated to the black man, y’all. I just turned 50 and I mean, I hadn’t said it yet, but it didn’t work out," Henson told The Breakfast Club of her relationship.

"I tried. I was like, therapy," she added. "Let's do the therapy thing, but if you're both not on the same page with that then you feel like you're taking it on yourself and that's not a fair position for anybody to play in a relationship. My happiness is not his responsibility, and his happiness is not mine... When one person is taking on the weight of the entire relationship, it's never gonna work." It's unclear when they decided to call it quits, but it didn't look like Taraji P. Henson was shedding any tears during her Mexico birthday bash where she posed for the Gram in barely-there bikinis. Watch her interview below.