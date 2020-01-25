Jordan Brand sponsors a ton of Universities and would only make sense that they sponsor Michael Jordan's Alma-Mater, the University of North Carolina. The Tar Heels are known for their signature white and powder blue jerseys that are synonymous with winning. If you're a college basketball fan, then you know all about the Tar Heels and their winning tradition. Thanks to their Jordan Brand partnership, they are constantly hooked up with new player exclusive shoes and recently, the Tar Heels were given another dope pair.

Thanks to the Instagram user @solesupremacy, we now have images of an Air Jordan 1 High OG PE that features some dope luxurious materials. The sneaker has white side panels, powder blue overlays, and obsidian on the toe box, back heel, and Nike swoosh. Overall, this sneaker is incredibly dope and perfect for all of the Tar Heels athletes who want to go out and support their school.

Unfortunately, this is a PE so don't expect it to hit the market anytime soon. PE's are incredibly rare shoes and if you want any chance at getting these, you'll have to either be a Tar Heels athlete or a wealthy person who can drop thousands of dollars at their local consignment shop.