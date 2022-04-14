Tanna Leone Drops "Picasso" Ahead Of His Debut Album

Tanna Leone is an emerging artist based in Los Angeles. His talent has allowed him to sign with pgLang, the label founded by rap artist Kendrick Lamar and his business partner Dave Free. The 23-year-old's sound can be described as futuristic rap.

Today, April 14, the artist released his single, "Picasso." Though less than two minutes long, the track show Tanna's ability to rhyme on a fast-paced beat. The origin of the record stemmed from Tanna's mental state not being the best. When speaking on the influence behind it, he said, "I was in a darker, angrier place in my life and I needed to send a message to everyone listening. Being tired of where I was; I needed to express my frustrations while speaking my truth."

"Picasso" is the lead single off his upcoming album, SLEEPY SOLDIER, which will be released on April 28. The message behind the project is similar to that of "Picasso." As explained by Tanna, the album "represents a person at war with themself and the world. Even when they’re tired, they have to keep going because they know their purpose is bigger in the battle."

He started creating the project last year, and now he's ready to share it with the world.

Stream the new track on Apple Music or Spotify.

Quotable Lyrics

I guess that they don't want to see me up

Behind the mask, I see they mad because they stuck

But it ain't my fault that all these n*ggas suck