Tanna Leone Drops An Impressive Debut With "Sleepy Soldier"

Aron A.
April 28, 2022 13:05
Sleepy Soldier
Tanna Leone

The pgLang signee shares his debut project on the label, "Sleepy Soldier."


With Kendrick Lamar preparing to release his forthcoming album, Mr Morale & The Big Steppers, the pgLang machine is moving in full effect. A few weeks ago, the label announced the signing of L.A.-based Tanna Leone with the unveiling of "With The Villains" and "Lucky." Now, the rapper has unveiled his debut project on the label, Sleepy Soldier in its entirety. Laced with 12 songs in total, the rapper hogs the spotlight without any features, allowing for fans to truly explore his versatility.

"I’m not interested in being put in a box, or people attempting to categorize me as one thing or another,” he told Complex. “In reality, it’s pretty normal for a person to be able to change their faces depending on what room they’re going into. We all do it. So as an artist, I just wanted to be that.” 

Check out the project and tracklist below.

1. The Love Intro
2. Fatal Attraction
3. Picasso
4. Nirvana
5. Butterfly
6. One of One
7. Death n’ Taxes
8. Here We Go Again
9. Lobos
10. Go Mode
11. Wave Watching Interlude
12. Heartbreaker
13. If There’s a God
14. February

