Tank's "This" Ft. Omari Hardwick & Shawn Stockman Blends R&B & Spoken Word

On Thursday, The Sketchbook Tour began in South Carolina. Named after Fantasia's recent release Sketchbook, the show consists of the American Idol winner, Tank, Robin Thicke, and The Bonfyre. On the same day that the group of artists hit the road, Tank released his new single "This," a track that features additional vocals by Boyz II Men's Shawn Stockman and Power's Omari Hardwick.

Tank and Stockman hold down the R&B vocals while Hardwick shares a bit of poetic delivery. The actor wrote of his inclusion on the single on Instagram by saying, "When my brother #TheGeneral @therealtank asked me to join this incredible movement known as his new album, #elevaTion ...i was honored. For the countless who don’t know i make music...now you know. For the countless who know....🙏🏾. Tank & i have made ALOT of music 2gether. None more timely than that of ELEVATING the souls." Check it out and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

This make you wanna order one, flip a quarter for one

This be like heads end tails, chilly bang bang till you fail

This is like gang gang till you know them colors well