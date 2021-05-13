Encouraging words, kind thoughts, prayers, and well wishes have poured in for Tank today (May 12). The veteran R&B singer has been in the industry for decades, often collaborating with some of our favorite and iconic artists, and he recently delivered troubling news that he hopes will inspire others to keep fighting the good fight.

"So, I'm going through something right now and I want to use my situation to encourage your situation," said the singer in a video he shared on Instagram.



Cindy Ord / Staff / Getty Images

"I'm going completely deaf in my right ear and I'm kinda losing sound in my left," he continued. "I'm dizzy. Can't walk a straight line. All of this out of nowhere. Don't know how or why. Seen the doctors, got an MRI and all that good stuff going on. Medication. All of that. But, you know, it still hasn't given me a reason to give up. Still hasn't given me a reason to stop feeling like I can do and be everything that I've set out to be."

"The goals are still the same, to be great, to be the greatest. I want to say that to you, too," Tank stated. "No matter what you're going through, no matter where you find yourself. Whether your body is failing you, whether your mind is failing you, whether your spirit is failing you, keep going. Keep pushing. I'mma document my process just to show you the fight. Just to show you that you're still in it. We're still in it."

"So, much love to you, and let's keep fighting." Watch Tank's video below.