Sexuality is a topic of social media conversation that never fades as it is constantly, in some form, a trending topic. On Tuesday, a video began to circulate of R&B singer Tank's recent visit with Angela Yee and the ladies of Lip Service, and a few of his remarks surprised the public. The singer took time away from the Sketchbook Tour with Fantasia, Robin Thicke, and The Bonfyre to chat with the podcast about a variety of topics, bu men performing oral sex on other men somehow became the highlight.

In full context, the group was talking about if a man lies to a woman once or twice, it doesn't necessarily make him a liar. Angela posed the question that if a man performs fellatio on another man once or twice, what does that make him? According to the singer, it doesn't mean that man is gay. "He sucked a d*ck once, right? And then he's like, 'I'm not sure if I like it or not. Let me try it again.' And then he says, 'You know what? It's not for me. Don't like the taste.' You see what I'm saying?... It doesn't mean he's gay. It means he sucked d*ck twice."

After the clip was distributed throughout social media, Tank took to his Instagram to clarify a few things for naysayers. "I said what I said!" he yelled with a laugh. "Y'all so gotdamn homophobic. You gotta watch the whole clip. In any event, homophobia is real, let me just tell you that. It's just as real as racism, classism, all these things, and just as damaging. And it plagues our community... This can't be used as a negative. You can't use a human being's existence as a negative. We're going through enough sh*t. Don't do that. I get it. You want to call me gay, whatever. I don't have to defend that to you or to anybody. You don't have that power over me, but let's get back to positivity." Check out a few mixed reactions below.